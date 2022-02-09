Morgan Stanley Buys 1,218,681 Shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH)

Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,408,209 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,218,681 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $2,761,824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DASH. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in DoorDash by 46.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,011,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,498,698,000 after purchasing an additional 4,442,806 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in DoorDash by 138.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,219,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,281,123,000 after acquiring an additional 3,607,379 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in DoorDash by 196.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,845,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,123,000 after acquiring an additional 3,211,970 shares during the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC increased its position in DoorDash by 448.3% during the second quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 2,755,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,359,000 after acquiring an additional 2,252,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in DoorDash by 42.9% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,379,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,520,075,000 after acquiring an additional 2,213,829 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash stock traded up $6.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $106.97. The stock had a trading volume of 162,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,688,840. DoorDash, Inc. has a 52 week low of $91.96 and a 52 week high of $257.25. The company has a market cap of $36.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.63 and a beta of -0.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $136.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $178.07.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Andy Fang sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.25, for a total value of $6,490,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Keith Yandell sold 12,241 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.81, for a total transaction of $2,458,115.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 655,438 shares of company stock worth $113,941,382. Corporate insiders own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DASH. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DoorDash from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of DoorDash from $205.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of DoorDash from $158.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of DoorDash from $221.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $223.89.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

