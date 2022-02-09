Morgan Stanley Grows Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,948,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,081,943 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF makes up 0.7% of Morgan Stanley’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Morgan Stanley owned about 8.92% of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF worth $4,843,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,524,535 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,273,234,000 after buying an additional 521,544 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 32.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,864,429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $930,215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439,756 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,031,228 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $787,440,000 after acquiring an additional 157,405 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,804,691 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $595,472,000 after acquiring an additional 45,927 shares during the period. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 241.6% in the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 3,451,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $540,146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,440,822 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

IWD stock traded up $1.65 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $167.67. The stock had a trading volume of 295,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,598,661. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $142.29 and a 52 week high of $171.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $165.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.27.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.