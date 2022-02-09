Morgan Stanley Sells 170,723 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Morgan Stanley decreased its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,896,021 shares of the company’s stock after selling 170,723 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 0.5% of Morgan Stanley’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $4,020,709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Childress Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd now owns 59,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 806,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,240,000 after purchasing an additional 63,258 shares during the last quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 3,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 651,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,202,000 after acquiring an additional 17,168 shares during the last quarter. 67.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

In other Johnson & Johnson news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total transaction of $816,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective (up previously from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $187.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.17.

Johnson & Johnson stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $171.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 168,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,926,992. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $151.47 and a 52-week high of $179.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $451.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.96, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.71.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $24.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.29 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 38.21% and a net margin of 22.26%. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.29%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.