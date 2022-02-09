Morgan Stanley Sells 1,804,464 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Morgan Stanley lessened its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,102,485 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,804,464 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 2.87% of Automatic Data Processing worth $2,419,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Shelton Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 37,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,580,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 71,743 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,343,000 after acquiring an additional 8,450 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 2,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 22,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,549,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $213.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $203.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $227.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $242.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $227.15.

In other news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.63, for a total value of $8,212,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Stuart Sackman sold 738 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.39, for a total transaction of $168,551.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 124,928 shares of company stock valued at $28,959,765. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ADP traded up $2.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $210.97. The stock had a trading volume of 29,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,128,819. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52-week low of $164.24 and a 52-week high of $248.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $228.05 and its 200 day moving average is $218.80. The firm has a market cap of $88.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.82.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.02. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.48% and a return on equity of 50.01%. The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. Automatic Data Processing’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.40%.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

