Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto Sells 12,171 Shares

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 12,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.48, for a total value of $3,596,287.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:MORN traded up $4.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $295.30. 2,475 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 206,171. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.36 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $311.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $292.37. Morningstar, Inc. has a 12 month low of $219.85 and a 12 month high of $350.21.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a boost from Morningstar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th. Morningstar’s payout ratio is 29.39%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Morningstar by 48.5% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 101 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Morningstar by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 548 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Morningstar by 42.1% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 152 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in Morningstar by 1.8% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 2,792 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Morningstar by 4.1% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.12% of the company’s stock.

Morningstar Company Profile

Morningstar, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It offers morningstar data, morningstar direct, morningstar investment management, morningstar advisor workstation, workplace solutions, pitchbook data, morningstar enterprise components, morningstar research, morningstar credit ratings and morningstar indexes.

