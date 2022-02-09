Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto Sells 12,171 Shares

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 12,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.48, for a total value of $3,596,287.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of NASDAQ:MORN traded up $4.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $295.30. 2,475 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 206,171. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.36 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $311.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $292.37. Morningstar, Inc. has a 12 month low of $219.85 and a 12 month high of $350.21.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a boost from Morningstar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th. Morningstar’s payout ratio is 29.39%.
Morningstar Company Profile
Morningstar, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It offers morningstar data, morningstar direct, morningstar investment management, morningstar advisor workstation, workplace solutions, pitchbook data, morningstar enterprise components, morningstar research, morningstar credit ratings and morningstar indexes.
