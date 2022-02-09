Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) Stock Position Boosted by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) by 72.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,536 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,992 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Morphic were worth $540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MORF. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Morphic by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 11,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Morphic by 75.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 120,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,903,000 after acquiring an additional 51,844 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP lifted its holdings in Morphic by 139.5% in the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 59,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,424,000 after acquiring an additional 34,747 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Morphic by 146,850.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 5,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Morphic by 73.6% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after acquiring an additional 9,310 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Morphic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Morphic in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company.

NASDAQ:MORF opened at $43.15 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.25. Morphic Holding, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.56 and a 52 week high of $93.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.22 and a beta of 1.29.

About Morphic

Morphic Holding, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics. It operates a Morphic integrin technology platform, MInT platform, to create a broad pipeline of programs across a variety of therapeutic areas. The company was founded by Timothy A.

