Multiplier Market Capitalization Achieves $12,129.86 (BMXX)

Multiplier (CURRENCY:BMXX) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 9th. In the last week, Multiplier has traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Multiplier has a market cap of $12,129.86 and approximately $1,375.00 worth of Multiplier was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Multiplier coin can now be bought for about $0.0120 or 0.00000027 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002260 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001977 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.94 or 0.00049549 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,217.61 or 0.07265008 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,217.48 or 0.99838319 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.88 or 0.00051654 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.00 or 0.00054179 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00006417 BTC.

Multiplier Profile

Multiplier’s total supply is 1,047,730 coins and its circulating supply is 1,012,442 coins. Multiplier’s official website is multiplier.finance . Multiplier’s official Twitter account is @MultiplierMXX and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Multiplier is medium.com/@multiplierfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Multi-Chain Lend (MCL) is an algorithmic money market system designed to bring secure and unique lending and borrowing opportunities like flash loans onto the Binance Smart Chain. The protocol designs are architected and forked based on Aave with revenue sharing components for liquidity providers and token holders that govern the protocol. bMXX, a BSC token, will be the governance token of Multi-Chain Lend (MCL). “

Multiplier Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Multiplier directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Multiplier should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Multiplier using one of the exchanges listed above.

