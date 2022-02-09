Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) Announces Earnings Results

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The oil and gas company reported ($14.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($10.99) by ($3.61), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Nabors Industries had a negative return on equity of 51.87% and a negative net margin of 29.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($23.82) earnings per share.

NYSE NBR opened at $112.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $930.99 million, a PE ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 3.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $96.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 2.30. Nabors Industries has a 1-year low of $65.58 and a 1-year high of $133.61.

Get Nabors Industries alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on NBR shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Nabors Industries in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Barclays increased their target price on Nabors Industries from $87.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Nabors Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Nabors Industries by 67.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,748 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,198,000 after purchasing an additional 14,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Nabors Industries by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 76,132 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.12% of the company’s stock.

Nabors Industries Company Profile

Nabors Industries Ltd. engages in the provision of platform work over and drilling rigs. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The U.S. Drilling segment includes land drilling activities in the lower 48 states and Alaska, as well as offshore operations in the Gulf of Mexico.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nabors Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nabors Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.