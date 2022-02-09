NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.56 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) to report earnings of ($0.56) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for NanoString Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.52) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.61). NanoString Technologies posted earnings per share of ($0.53) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NanoString Technologies will report full year earnings of ($2.48) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.51) to ($2.45). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($2.47) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.72) to ($2.28). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover NanoString Technologies.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.16). NanoString Technologies had a negative return on equity of 45.31% and a negative net margin of 78.48%. The business had revenue of $37.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.56) EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NSTG shares. Cowen decreased their price objective on NanoString Technologies from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on NanoString Technologies from $71.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut NanoString Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.40.

Shares of NSTG stock traded up $1.86 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.79. 306,810 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 597,478. NanoString Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $30.16 and a fifty-two week high of $86.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.53. The company has a quick ratio of 9.33, a current ratio of 10.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.14 and a beta of 1.73.

In other news, CFO K Thomas Bailey sold 7,843 shares of NanoString Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.74, for a total transaction of $366,581.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of NanoString Technologies during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in NanoString Technologies by 449.7% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,979 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its stake in NanoString Technologies by 425.7% in the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,656 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in NanoString Technologies by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,795 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in NanoString Technologies by 33.6% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter.

NanoString Technologies Company Profile

NanoString Technologies, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of instruments and services for profiling of genes and proteins from tissue sample. It offers the GeoMx Digital Spatial Profiler and nCounter Analysis System product platforms, both of which include instruments, related consumables, and software.

