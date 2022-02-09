National Bank Financial Comments on SSR Mining Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:SSRM)

SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial increased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of SSR Mining in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 2nd. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now expects that the basic materials company will earn $1.37 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.33. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for SSR Mining’s FY2022 earnings at $1.12 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Scotiabank lowered their target price on SSR Mining from C$38.50 to C$31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised SSR Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, boosted their target price on SSR Mining from C$25.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.50.

SSRM opened at $17.24 on Monday. SSR Mining has a 12 month low of $13.68 and a 12 month high of $20.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.86, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 6.39 and a quick ratio of 4.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.62.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SSR Mining during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SSR Mining in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of SSR Mining by 60.1% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,631 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. NewGen Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of SSR Mining in the 4th quarter valued at about $115,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SSR Mining in the 3rd quarter valued at about $208,000. 49.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SSR Mining, Inc is a gold company. It engages in the operation, development, exploration, and acquisition of metal resource properties located in Turkey and the Americas. The firm focuses on the Çöpler Gold Mine, Puna, Marigold Mines, and Seabee Gold Operations. The company was founded on December 11, 1946 is headquartered in Denver, CO.

