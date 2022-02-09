National Bank Financial Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD)

New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial reduced their FY2021 earnings estimates for New Gold in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 2nd. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.13 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.14.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on NGD. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on New Gold in a report on Friday, December 24th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered New Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on New Gold from $1.75 to $2.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered New Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on New Gold from $1.50 to $1.75 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, New Gold presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.29.

Shares of NGD stock opened at $1.73 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.99. New Gold has a fifty-two week low of $1.01 and a fifty-two week high of $2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.38.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $179.80 million for the quarter. New Gold had a positive return on equity of 8.82% and a negative net margin of 4.45%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in New Gold by 1.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,040,155 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,653,000 after buying an additional 285,947 shares in the last quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of New Gold by 0.7% during the third quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 10,501,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,131,000 after buying an additional 70,000 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of New Gold by 95.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,948,501 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,386,000 after buying an additional 3,890,732 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in New Gold by 12.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,576,770 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,903,000 after purchasing an additional 746,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in New Gold by 1.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,143,314 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,500,000 after purchasing an additional 46,275 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.03% of the company’s stock.

New Gold Inc is a gold mining company, which is engaged in the operation, development and exploration of mineral properties. Its portfolio includes Rainy RIver, New Afton, and Cerro San Pedro. The company was founded on January 31, 1980 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

