National Bank Financial Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Endeavour Mining plc (TSE:EDV)

Endeavour Mining plc (TSE:EDV) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial boosted their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Endeavour Mining in a report issued on Wednesday, February 2nd. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now forecasts that the company will earn $3.15 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.07. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Endeavour Mining’s FY2022 earnings at $3.16 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Endeavour Mining from C$48.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$43.00 price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Pi Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$566.00.

Shares of TSE EDV opened at C$30.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.20, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$27.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$29.55. Endeavour Mining has a one year low of C$23.12 and a one year high of C$35.94. The firm has a market cap of C$7.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22.

Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.54 by C$0.23. The firm had revenue of C$871.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$660.49 million.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.354 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. Endeavour Mining’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.53%.

Endeavour Mining Plc operates as a gold producer in West Africa. Its operating assets located in Senegal, Cote d'Ivoire, and Burkina Faso, as well as a portfolio of development projects and exploration assets in the Birimian Greenstone Belt across West Africa. Endeavour Mining Plc was incorporated in 2021 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

