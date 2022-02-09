National Bank Financial Research Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Maverix Metals Inc. (NYSE:MMX)

Maverix Metals Inc. (NYSE:MMX) – Analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their FY2022 EPS estimates for Maverix Metals in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 2nd. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.18 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.20.

Several other research firms have also commented on MMX. Zacks Investment Research lowered Maverix Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James reduced their target price on Maverix Metals from C$8.50 to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.79.

Maverix Metals stock opened at $4.26 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 15.06, a quick ratio of 15.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Maverix Metals has a 12 month low of $3.91 and a 12 month high of $6.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.61. The firm has a market cap of $625.67 million, a PE ratio of 23.67 and a beta of 1.00.

Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03. Maverix Metals had a return on equity of 5.12% and a net margin of 47.26%. The business had revenue of $13.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.00 million.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Maverix Metals by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 35,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,403 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Maverix Metals by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,972 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Maverix Metals by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,528,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,241,000 after purchasing an additional 4,078 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Maverix Metals by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 4,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Maverix Metals by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 31,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. 19.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.0125 per share. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. Maverix Metals’s payout ratio is 27.78%.

Maverix Metals Company Profile

Maverix Metals, Inc engages in the evaluation and acquisition of mining royalties and precious metals streams. Its assets include La Colorada, San Jose, Mt. Carlton, Vivien, Beta Hunt, Silvertrip, Florida Canyon, Moose River, Shalipayco and Romero. The company was founded by Geoffrey A. Burns and Daniel O’Flaherty on September 5, 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

