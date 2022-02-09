National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.010-$3.070 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NNN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of National Retail Properties from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National Retail Properties from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of National Retail Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of National Retail Properties from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of National Retail Properties from a buy rating to an underperform rating and cut their target price for the company from $52.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $50.67.

Shares of NNN stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.18. The company had a trading volume of 6,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,102,762. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 10.98 and a quick ratio of 10.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.05. The company has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a PE ratio of 29.37, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.88. National Retail Properties has a one year low of $40.61 and a one year high of $50.33.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 144.22%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in National Retail Properties stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 943,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 130,339 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.54% of National Retail Properties worth $44,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 85.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Retail Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in properties subject to long-term net leases. It acquires, owns, invests in, and develops properties that are leased to retail tenants under long-term net leases and held for investment. The company was founded on August 8, 1984 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

