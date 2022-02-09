Natixis Acquires 24,865 Shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Natixis lifted its holdings in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 254.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 34,630 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,865 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $6,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in First Republic Bank in the third quarter worth about $29,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in First Republic Bank in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in First Republic Bank by 110.6% in the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 219 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in First Republic Bank in the third quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its stake in First Republic Bank by 18.3% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 408 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. 94.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get First Republic Bank alerts:

NYSE FRC opened at $177.10 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $194.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $201.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. First Republic Bank has a 12-month low of $153.56 and a 12-month high of $222.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.15.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The bank reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.10. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 27.86% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that First Republic Bank will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 26th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is currently 11.47%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of First Republic Bank in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of First Republic Bank from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $208.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $208.14.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC).

Receive News & Ratings for First Republic Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Republic Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.