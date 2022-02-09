Natixis Acquires 6,828 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Natixis raised its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 25.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,025 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,828 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in American Express were worth $5,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its position in American Express by 979.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 109,251 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $18,047,000 after purchasing an additional 99,126 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of American Express by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 126,663 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $20,929,000 after acquiring an additional 14,436 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of American Express by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 268,559 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $44,374,000 after acquiring an additional 17,629 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of American Express by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 250,091 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $39,051,000 after acquiring an additional 23,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $353,000. 84.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Express alerts:

AXP stock opened at $194.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $150.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.16. American Express has a 1 year low of $126.07 and a 1 year high of $194.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $168.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $169.59.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $12.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.55 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 33.26% and a net margin of 18.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.76 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that American Express will post 9.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.22%.

AXP has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on American Express from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on American Express from $211.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on American Express from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Stephens raised their price objective on American Express from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on American Express from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.50.

In related news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 30,808 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.57, for a total transaction of $5,408,960.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 267,656 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.60, for a total value of $47,803,361.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 324,558 shares of company stock worth $57,680,137. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About American Express

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.