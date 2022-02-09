Natixis Acquires Shares of 58,387 Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Natixis acquired a new stake in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 58,387 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,951,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Trex by 16.7% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,256,511 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $739,656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036,320 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Trex by 111.1% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,682,629 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $376,401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938,142 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Trex by 8.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,445,938 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $352,209,000 after purchasing an additional 265,287 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Trex by 0.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,216,678 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $328,776,000 after acquiring an additional 24,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trex by 0.6% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,153,468 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $321,433,000 after acquiring an additional 19,332 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Adam Dante Zambanini sold 2,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.89, for a total value of $262,813.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael F. Golden sold 4,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.53, for a total transaction of $640,276.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,358 shares of company stock valued at $1,351,728. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TREX opened at $90.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.13 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $117.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.29. Trex Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.76 and a 12-month high of $140.98.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The construction company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $335.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.01 million. Trex had a net margin of 20.21% and a return on equity of 35.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 45.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TREX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Trex from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Trex from $108.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Trex from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Trex from $116.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Trex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.82.

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

