Natixis Buys 6,828 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Natixis lifted its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 25.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,025 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,828 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in American Express were worth $5,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AXP. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. increased its stake in American Express by 111.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 190 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in American Express by 99.0% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 201 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new position in American Express in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in American Express in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its stake in American Express by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 230 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Anna Marrs sold 26,094 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.22, for a total value of $4,467,814.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Laureen Seeger sold 30,808 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.57, for a total value of $5,408,960.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 324,558 shares of company stock valued at $57,680,137 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

AXP opened at $194.00 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $169.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.42, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.59. American Express has a one year low of $126.07 and a one year high of $194.53.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $12.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.55 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 33.26% and a net margin of 18.92%. American Express’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.76 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Express will post 9.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.22%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on American Express from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on American Express from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on American Express from $206.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on American Express from $211.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on American Express from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Express has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.50.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

