Natixis Grows Stock Holdings in PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RCS)

Natixis raised its holdings in PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RCS) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 709,187 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,600 shares during the period. Natixis owned 1.62% of PIMCO Strategic Income Fund worth $5,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RCS. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO Strategic Income Fund in the second quarter valued at about $64,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PIMCO Strategic Income Fund by 9.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 47,577 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 4,273 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of PIMCO Strategic Income Fund by 9.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 67,318 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 5,733 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of PIMCO Strategic Income Fund by 12.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,550 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PIMCO Strategic Income Fund by 69.6% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 73,777 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 30,277 shares in the last quarter. 20.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE RCS opened at $6.49 on Wednesday. PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.15 and a 12-month high of $8.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.26.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a $0.051 dividend. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th.

PIMCO Strategic Income Fund Profile

PIMCO Strategic Global Government Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in government securities, including bonds issued or guaranteed by the United States or foreign governments, by their agencies, authorities or instrumentalities, or by supranational entities.

