Natixis Has $5.29 Million Stock Position in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC)

Natixis grew its position in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 318,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,808 shares during the quarter. Natixis owned approximately 0.27% of Hercules Capital worth $5,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 169.9% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital in the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital in the second quarter worth approximately $114,000. Institutional investors own 26.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HTGC shares. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.75 price target on shares of Hercules Capital in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Hercules Capital in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Compass Point lowered shares of Hercules Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Hercules Capital in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.38.

NYSE:HTGC opened at $17.98 on Wednesday. Hercules Capital, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.96 and a 12 month high of $18.20. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 7.20, a current ratio of 7.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.94 and its 200-day moving average is $17.02.

Hercules Capital Profile

Hercules is the largest non-bank lender to venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development in a broadly diversified variety of technology, life sciences, and sustainable and renewable technology industries. With over a decade of experience in venture debt, Hercules is uniquely positioned to quickly create innovative financing solutions that perfectly fit within a company’s existing capital structure and map to its business objectives.

