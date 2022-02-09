Natixis Invests $6.24 Million in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 200,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,236,000. Natixis owned about 0.11% of Valvoline at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Valvoline during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Valvoline during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Valvoline during the third quarter worth about $88,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Valvoline during the second quarter worth about $132,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Valvoline by 322.8% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,549 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 3,473 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on VVV shares. Seaport Global Securities upgraded Valvoline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Valvoline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Valvoline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on Valvoline from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Shares of Valvoline stock opened at $32.80 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.42. Valvoline Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.86 and a 52 week high of $37.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a PE ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 1.36.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. Valvoline had a return on equity of 2,978.72% and a net margin of 14.09%. The firm had revenue of $858.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $826.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Valvoline Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.83%.

In related news, SVP Jamal K. Muashsher sold 1,527 shares of Valvoline stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.23, for a total transaction of $53,796.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 3,537 shares of Valvoline stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.28, for a total value of $124,785.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,278 shares of company stock valued at $186,322 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Valvoline, Inc engages in producing, marketing and supplying of engine & automotive maintenance products and services. The firm operates through the following segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America and International. The Quick Lubes segment provides services to passenger car and light truck quick lube market through company-owned and independent franchised retail quick lube service center stores and independent express care stores that service vehicles with valvoline products.

