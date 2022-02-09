Natixis Raises Position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Natixis boosted its stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 1,852.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,014 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 58,838 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $5,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MNST. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,669,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Monster Beverage by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 73,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,695,000 after acquiring an additional 8,409 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Monster Beverage by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in Monster Beverage by 65.7% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 57,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,298,000 after acquiring an additional 22,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Monster Beverage by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

Monster Beverage stock opened at $84.72 on Wednesday. Monster Beverage Co. has a fifty-two week low of $80.92 and a fifty-two week high of $99.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $89.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.22. The company has a market capitalization of $44.83 billion, a PE ratio of 29.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.14.

A number of research firms have commented on MNST. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $113.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $115.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.56.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full service beverage distributors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST).

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.