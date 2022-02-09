Natixis Raises Stock Position in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Natixis lifted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 254.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 34,630 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 24,865 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $6,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FRC. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 4.5% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 84,299 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,778,000 after acquiring an additional 3,657 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 29.9% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,261 shares of the bank’s stock worth $984,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 8.7% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,938 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,861,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 65.7% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 27,585 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,163,000 after acquiring an additional 10,940 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 12.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,379,995 shares of the bank’s stock worth $258,293,000 after acquiring an additional 147,370 shares during the period. 94.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE FRC opened at $177.10 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $194.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $201.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. First Republic Bank has a 12-month low of $153.56 and a 12-month high of $222.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.15.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The bank reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.10. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 27.86% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that First Republic Bank will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 26th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is currently 11.47%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FRC. UBS Group began coverage on shares of First Republic Bank in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of First Republic Bank in a report on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $225.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $208.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $208.14.

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

