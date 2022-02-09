Natixis Sells 88,351 Shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Natixis cut its position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 179,993 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88,351 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $6,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PEAK. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 48.2% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 140.0% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969 shares during the period. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 18,976.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 4,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 3,985 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

PEAK opened at $32.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.03. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.86 and a 12-month high of $37.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.37, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.73.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.36). Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 1.54% and a net margin of 33.74%. The firm had revenue of $483.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $472.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. Healthpeak Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.35%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PEAK shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $37.00 to $35.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.67.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests primarily in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. It acquires, develops, leases, sells, and manages healthcare real estate and provides mortgage and other financing to healthcare providers. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community(CCRC).

