Natixis Takes $6.37 Million Position in Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNOG)

Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNOG) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 366,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,367,000. Natixis owned about 0.47% of Golden Nugget Online Gaming at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GNOG. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming during the second quarter valued at $260,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Golden Nugget Online Gaming by 230.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,213,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543,610 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Golden Nugget Online Gaming by 249.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 175,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after purchasing an additional 125,583 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Golden Nugget Online Gaming during the second quarter valued at $235,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Golden Nugget Online Gaming during the second quarter valued at $59,000. 39.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ GNOG opened at $8.07 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.38 and a 200 day moving average of $14.52. Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.31 and a 1 year high of $23.24.

Golden Nugget Online Gaming (NASDAQ:GNOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $35.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.27 million. Golden Nugget Online Gaming had a negative return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 64.50%. On average, equities analysts predict that Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Golden Nugget Online Gaming Profile

Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc operates as an online gaming and digital sports entertainment company. It offers patrons to play their favorite casino games and bet on live-action sports events in New Jersey and Michigan. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

