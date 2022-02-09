Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.38.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NAVI. Stephens lowered shares of Navient from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet lowered shares of Navient from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Navient from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Navient from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Navient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st.

In related news, EVP Stephen M. Hauber sold 3,161 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total value of $55,823.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Navient by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 436,934 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,272,000 after acquiring an additional 9,965 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Navient by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 653,239 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $13,862,000 after acquiring an additional 61,050 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Navient by 49.9% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 49,184 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 16,374 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Navient during the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, North Star Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Navient during the fourth quarter valued at $19,108,000. 84.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NAVI stock opened at $18.51 on Wednesday. Navient has a 52-week low of $11.95 and a 52-week high of $23.80. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.31 and its 200-day moving average is $20.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.56, a quick ratio of 27.93 and a current ratio of 30.68.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The credit services provider reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($1.28). Navient had a net margin of 20.76% and a return on equity of 20.46%. The company had revenue of $272.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Navient will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Navient’s payout ratio is 15.92%.

Navient Company Profile

Navient Corp. engages in the provision of asset management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare and government clients at the federal, state and local levels. It operates through the following segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing and Other. The Federal Education Loans segment owns FFELP Loans and performs servicing and asset recovery services on FFELP Loan portfolio.

