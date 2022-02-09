nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) Shares Purchased by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) by 21.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 290,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,600 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.30% of nCino worth $20,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in nCino during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in nCino by 82.5% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in nCino during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in nCino during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in nCino during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Lunsford sold 1,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.17, for a total value of $78,848.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Pierre Naude sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.34, for a total value of $2,767,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 35.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NCNO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on nCino from $97.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded nCino from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp reduced their target price on nCino from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays reduced their target price on nCino from $70.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on nCino in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.96.

Shares of NASDAQ NCNO opened at $46.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.36 and a beta of 1.02. nCino, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.47 and a 12-month high of $86.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.23.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. nCino had a negative return on equity of 9.40% and a negative net margin of 21.89%. The firm had revenue of $70.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.62 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that nCino, Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About nCino

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable financial institutions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

