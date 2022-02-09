NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday.

NPTN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Rosenblatt Securities lowered shares of NeoPhotonics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, November 5th. Northland Securities lowered shares of NeoPhotonics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of NeoPhotonics from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. B. Riley lowered shares of NeoPhotonics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered shares of NeoPhotonics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.88.

NPTN stock opened at $15.38 on Tuesday. NeoPhotonics has a 12 month low of $7.95 and a 12 month high of $16.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.23. The stock has a market cap of $816.77 million, a PE ratio of -18.76 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.25.

In other news, Director Yanbing Li sold 38,842 shares of NeoPhotonics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.33, for a total value of $595,447.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 5.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NPTN. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of NeoPhotonics by 4,963.0% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 15,037 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 14,740 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in NeoPhotonics by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 164,148 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 44,919 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in NeoPhotonics by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,098,940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,220,000 after purchasing an additional 26,738 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in NeoPhotonics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Shay Capital LLC grew its position in NeoPhotonics by 238.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 105,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 74,000 shares during the last quarter. 80.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NeoPhotonics Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of hybrid photonic integrated optoelectronic modules and subsystems for bandwidth-intensive communications networks. Its product portfolio includes pluggable coherent modules, coherent-components, 100G/400G client transceivers, optical switching, high speed ICs, 100G / 400G laser devices and light engines, passive components, network monitoring and control, and 10G and low rate components.

