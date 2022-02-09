Nervos Network (CKB) Market Cap Hits $500.42 Million

Nervos Network (CURRENCY:CKB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 9th. Nervos Network has a market cap of $500.42 million and $8.03 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Nervos Network has traded up 13.1% against the dollar. One Nervos Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0168 or 0.00000038 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $44,347.33 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,241.49 or 0.07309324 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $140.13 or 0.00315976 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $345.98 or 0.00780154 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00015342 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00010615 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.77 or 0.00076159 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $185.71 or 0.00418766 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $101.68 or 0.00229270 BTC.

Nervos Network Profile

Nervos Network (CKB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. It launched on November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 35,529,042,500 coins and its circulating supply is 29,712,133,005 coins. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @NervosNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Nervos Network is nervos.org . Nervos Network’s official message board is medium.com/nervosnetwork . The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/NervosNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem and collection of protocols designed to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum today. The Nervos CKB (Common Knowledge Base) is the layer 1, proof of work public blockchain protocol of the Nervos Network. It allows any crypto-asset to be stored with the security, immutability and permissionless nature of Bitcoin while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling and captures the total network value through its “store of value” crypto-economic design and native token, the CKByte. “

Nervos Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nervos Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nervos Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nervos Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

