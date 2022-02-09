Neuberger Berman Group LLC Acquires 16,120 Shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,728,038 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,120 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 0.54% of Discovery worth $69,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DISCA. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Discovery by 1.6% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 26,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Discovery by 1.7% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 26,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in Discovery by 87.6% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 983 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in Discovery by 6.5% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Discovery by 2.4% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 21,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John C. Malone sold 320,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.88, for a total transaction of $7,321,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DISCA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Macquarie upgraded Discovery from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Barclays dropped their target price on Discovery from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Discovery in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Bank of America upgraded Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $34.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Discovery from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $38.44 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.10.

Shares of Discovery stock opened at $28.21 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.89 and a 200 day moving average of $26.45. Discovery, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.66 and a 12 month high of $78.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

Discovery Profile

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

