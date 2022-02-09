Neuberger Berman Group LLC Has $85.17 Million Stake in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 364,997 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 46,770 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 1.72% of ICU Medical worth $85,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,859,110 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $382,605,000 after buying an additional 12,895 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 8.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 552,487 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $113,702,000 after buying an additional 40,771 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 4.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 331,784 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $77,435,000 after buying an additional 13,685 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 0.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 258,833 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $60,406,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in ICU Medical by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 227,329 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $46,784,000 after purchasing an additional 8,360 shares during the period. 93.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ICUI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of ICU Medical from $302.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $234.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th.

In other ICU Medical news, CEO Vivek Jain sold 1,159 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $278,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 9.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:ICUI opened at $219.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.61 and a beta of 0.55. ICU Medical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $183.39 and a fifty-two week high of $282.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $223.90.

ICU Medical Company Profile

ICU Medical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative medical devices used in vascular therapy and critical care applications. Its product portfolio includes intravenous smart pumps, sets, connectors, closed transfer devices for hazardous drugs, cardiac monitoring systems, IV solutions, IV smart pumps with pain management and safety software technology, dedicated and non-dedicated IV sets and needle-free connectors.

