Neuberger Berman Group LLC Increases Position in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) by 17.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,734,683 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400,948 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 1.63% of nVent Electric worth $88,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in nVent Electric by 10.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,323,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,072,000 after purchasing an additional 420,216 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in nVent Electric by 62.1% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,242,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,505,000 after purchasing an additional 859,039 shares during the period. Diametric Capital LP raised its position in nVent Electric by 163.6% in the second quarter. Diametric Capital LP now owns 110,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,455,000 after purchasing an additional 68,633 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in nVent Electric by 10.4% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 516,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,928,000 after purchasing an additional 48,764 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in nVent Electric by 50,777.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,205,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,133,000 after purchasing an additional 3,198,982 shares during the period. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 58,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.59, for a total value of $2,190,970.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph A. Ruzynski sold 4,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.83, for a total transaction of $180,259.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 195,467 shares of company stock valued at $7,371,259 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

nVent Electric stock opened at $34.62 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.35. The stock has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.08 and a beta of 1.55. nVent Electric plc has a 12-month low of $22.62 and a 12-month high of $39.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. nVent Electric had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The company had revenue of $669.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $606.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that nVent Electric plc will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st were paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 20th. nVent Electric’s payout ratio is 46.67%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NVT shares. KeyCorp upped their price objective on nVent Electric from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Vertical Research raised nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of nVent Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of nVent Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, nVent Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.17.

nVent Electric Plc engages in the provision of electrical connection and protection solutions. It operates through the following segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions. The Enclosures segment offers solutions that protect, connect, and manage heat in critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment.

