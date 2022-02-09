Neuberger Berman Group LLC Purchases 403,613 Shares of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) by 71.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 967,306 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 403,613 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 1.11% of Autoliv worth $82,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ALV. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Autoliv by 111.6% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,045,304 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $351,012,000 after purchasing an additional 2,133,309 shares in the last quarter. Kiltearn Partners LLP raised its holdings in Autoliv by 112.5% in the second quarter. Kiltearn Partners LLP now owns 423,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $41,352,000 after purchasing an additional 223,900 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Autoliv by 20.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,172,743 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $114,647,000 after purchasing an additional 197,354 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Autoliv by 5,591.6% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 150,656 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $12,914,000 after purchasing an additional 148,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Autoliv by 262.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 193,531 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $18,920,000 after purchasing an additional 140,146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ALV opened at $103.42 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Autoliv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.83 and a 52 week high of $110.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $101.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.74. The firm has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 1.75.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.12. Autoliv had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 5.30%. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.19 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Autoliv, Inc. will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th were given a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. This is a positive change from Autoliv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.51%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Autoliv from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $117.00 to $123.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $109.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.21.

Autoliv

Autoliv, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of automotive safety systems. It operates through the Passive Safety and Electronics segment. The Passive Safety segment includes airbags, seatbelts, steering wheels, and restrain electronics. The Electronics segment comprises of restraint control systems, brake control systems and active safety.

