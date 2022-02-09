New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on NJR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Jersey Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Mizuho lowered shares of New Jersey Resources from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $42.00.

Shares of NJR stock opened at $39.93 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.40. New Jersey Resources has a 1 year low of $34.41 and a 1 year high of $44.41. The company has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 32.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.60.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. New Jersey Resources had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The business had revenue of $675.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $537.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that New Jersey Resources will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a $0.363 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 118.85%.

In other New Jersey Resources news, Director James H. Degraffenreidt, Jr. purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.04 per share, for a total transaction of $152,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its holdings in New Jersey Resources by 2.0% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 559,154 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,463,000 after buying an additional 11,160 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in New Jersey Resources by 105,112.2% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 43,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,707,000 after buying an additional 43,096 shares during the period. Cox Capital Mgt LLC lifted its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 10.7% during the third quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 57,306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after purchasing an additional 5,560 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 794.7% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 60,355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,101,000 after purchasing an additional 53,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of New Jersey Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.76% of the company’s stock.

New Jersey Resources Company Profile

New Jersey Resources Corp. is a holding company. The firm provides safe and reliable natural gas and clean energy services, including transportation, distribution, asset management and home services. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation.

