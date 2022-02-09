Newfoundland Capital Management Acquires Shares of 186,480 Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC)

Newfoundland Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 186,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,043,000. Pilgrim’s Pride accounts for approximately 0.5% of Newfoundland Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride by 5.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,334,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,320,000 after purchasing an additional 269,771 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 7.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,622,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,253,000 after acquiring an additional 171,279 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 21.3% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,837,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,440,000 after acquiring an additional 322,970 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 8.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,234,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,376,000 after acquiring an additional 91,822 shares during the period. Finally, TIG Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in the third quarter worth $29,435,000. 17.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pilgrim's Pride alerts:

Shares of Pilgrim’s Pride stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $29.01. The company had a trading volume of 11,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 517,713. Pilgrim’s Pride Co. has a one year low of $20.32 and a one year high of $29.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a PE ratio of -1,446.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.11.

Pilgrim’s Pride Corp. is engaged in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products to retailers, distributors and foodservice operators. It operates through the following segments: U.S., U.K. & Europe and Mexico. The company was founded by Lonnie A.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Pilgrim's Pride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pilgrim's Pride and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.