Newfoundland Capital Management Sells 17,200 Shares of Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP)

Newfoundland Capital Management reduced its position in shares of Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP) by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,746 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,200 shares during the quarter. Despegar.com comprises 0.1% of Newfoundland Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Newfoundland Capital Management owned 0.07% of Despegar.com worth $550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Despegar.com by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 46,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Despegar.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $349,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Despegar.com by 163.0% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,146,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,826,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330,641 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Despegar.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $144,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of Despegar.com by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,080,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,034,000 after acquiring an additional 150,387 shares during the last quarter. 46.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE DESP traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $12.18. 6,266 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 442,790. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.28. Despegar.com, Corp. has a one year low of $7.97 and a one year high of $17.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $853.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.80 and a beta of 2.18.

Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.06). Despegar.com had a negative return on equity of 245.20% and a negative net margin of 47.24%. The business had revenue of $83.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.41) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Despegar.com, Corp. will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DESP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised Despegar.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Despegar.com from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Despegar.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.

Despegar.com Corp. provides online travel agency services. It offers tours and corporate packages to destinations such as Paris, Cancun, Rio de Janeiro, Rome, Barcelona, and Las Vegas, as well as vehicle rentals and hotel bookings. The company was founded by Roberto Hernán Souviron, Federico Fuchs, Martín Rastellino, Ernesto Cadeiras and Christian Vilate in December 1999 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

