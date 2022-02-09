Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) Shares Purchased by Altshuler Shaham Ltd

Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its stake in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) by 120.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 887 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 484 shares during the quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its position in Nexstar Media Group by 129.0% in the third quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 491,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,694,000 after buying an additional 276,872 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Nexstar Media Group by 15.2% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,770,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,067,000 after buying an additional 233,337 shares during the last quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC lifted its position in Nexstar Media Group by 2.4% in the third quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 41,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,340,000 after buying an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in Nexstar Media Group by 80.6% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 5,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after buying an additional 2,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in Nexstar Media Group by 48.3% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 22,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,403,000 after buying an additional 7,291 shares during the last quarter. 93.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on NXST shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $173.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nexstar Media Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $184.60.

In other Nexstar Media Group news, CEO Perry A. Sook sold 15,247 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $2,591,990.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Perry A. Sook sold 248,506 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.34, for a total transaction of $42,330,512.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 492,552 shares of company stock worth $83,946,626 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

NXST stock opened at $175.49 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $156.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $121.18 and a fifty-two week high of $176.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.68.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. This is a positive change from Nexstar Media Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.46%.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc is a television broadcasting and digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services. The firm offers services free over-the-air programming which includes programs produced by networks with which the stations are affiliated, programs that the stations produce, and first-run and rerun syndicated programs that the stations acquire.

