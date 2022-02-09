NextDAO Hits Market Capitalization of $2.25 Million (NAX)

NextDAO (CURRENCY:NAX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 9th. In the last week, NextDAO has traded 1.4% lower against the dollar. NextDAO has a market capitalization of $2.25 million and $172,112.00 worth of NextDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NextDAO coin can currently be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002247 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002245 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002015 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000455 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.01 or 0.00049437 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002247 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00004601 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001157 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

NextDAO Profile

NextDAO (CRYPTO:NAX) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 3rd, 2019. NextDAO’s total supply is 2,270,348,586 coins and its circulating supply is 2,230,116,477 coins. NextDAO’s official website is nextdao.io/en . The official message board for NextDAO is medium.com/nebulasio/search?q=nax . NextDAO’s official Twitter account is @nebulasio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A next-generation DAO (Decentralized Autonomous Organization) and the first to establish the creation of a smart asset platform. nextDAO will focus on on-chain interaction and collaboration to redefine the token economy by providing decentralized financial instruments and products via smart assets. During this process, nextDAO will also discover new business scenarios and promote ecosystem applications. nextDAO will consist of a collection of framework models to promote a new paradigm shift. This framework includes a set of smart contracts designed to solve a series of problems from currency to governance. “

NextDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NextDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NextDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NextDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

