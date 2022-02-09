NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.930-$3.080 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.NextEra Energy also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.750-$2.850 EPS.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a buy rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on NextEra Energy from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $89.86.

Shares of NEE traded up $1.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $76.78. 266,795 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,512,492. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.53. NextEra Energy has a 12-month low of $68.33 and a 12-month high of $93.73. The company has a market cap of $150.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $85.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.04.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.79 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 20.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that NextEra Energy will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $399,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Miguel Arechabala sold 22,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $1,937,664.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 73,691 shares of company stock worth $5,648,077 and have sold 101,448 shares worth $8,870,498. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NEE. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 34,913 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 49,696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Camden National Bank lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 303.2% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 89,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,941,000 after acquiring an additional 67,659 shares in the last quarter. 75.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

