NEXT’s (NXT) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their buy rating on shares of NEXT (LON:NXT) in a research note released on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a GBX 9,600 ($129.82) price target on shares of NEXT in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 9,350 ($126.44) price target on shares of NEXT in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 9,350 ($126.44) price objective on shares of NEXT in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a GBX 7,800 ($105.48) price objective on shares of NEXT in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a GBX 8,800 ($119.00) price objective on shares of NEXT in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 8,781.25 ($118.75).

NEXT stock opened at GBX 7,246 ($97.99) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 249.43, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 7,788.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 7,908.71. The company has a market capitalization of £9.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70. NEXT has a fifty-two week low of GBX 7,030 ($95.06) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 8,484 ($114.73).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 13th were issued a GBX 160 ($2.16) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a yield of 1.99%. This is a boost from NEXT’s previous dividend of $110.00.

In related news, insider Amanda James acquired 108 shares of NEXT stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 3,825 ($51.72) per share, for a total transaction of £4,131 ($5,586.21). Also, insider Soumen Das acquired 1,289 shares of NEXT stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 7,755 ($104.87) per share, for a total transaction of £99,961.95 ($135,175.05).

About NEXT

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, NENA, and Property Management segments.

