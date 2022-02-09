NFC Investments LLC Boosts Holdings in Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL)

NFC Investments LLC grew its holdings in Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 413,410 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the quarter. Brigham Minerals makes up approximately 1.7% of NFC Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. NFC Investments LLC owned 0.73% of Brigham Minerals worth $7,921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MNRL. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brigham Minerals by 11.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,907,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,770,000 after purchasing an additional 612,887 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brigham Minerals by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,308,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,141,000 after acquiring an additional 35,458 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brigham Minerals by 8.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,944,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,397,000 after acquiring an additional 145,695 shares during the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC increased its position in Brigham Minerals by 3.5% during the third quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 1,239,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,747,000 after purchasing an additional 42,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Brigham Minerals by 2.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 696,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,336,000 after purchasing an additional 15,949 shares during the period. 67.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MNRL. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Brigham Minerals from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brigham Minerals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Brigham Minerals from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 27th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Brigham Minerals from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Brigham Minerals from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Brigham Minerals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.38.

Shares of MNRL traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $21.72. 79 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 304,056. Brigham Minerals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.66 and a twelve month high of $25.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -195.62 and a beta of 2.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 5.34 and a quick ratio of 5.34.

In other Brigham Minerals news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 7,871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.07, for a total transaction of $181,583.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 16,553 shares of Brigham Minerals stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.10, for a total value of $365,821.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 92,224 shares of company stock valued at $2,083,964 over the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Brigham Minerals Company Profile

Brigham Minerals, Inc engages in the acquisition and managing a a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests. Its portfolio include basins in the United States, which comprises Permian Basin in Texas and New Mexico; the SCOOP and STACK plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the DJ Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

