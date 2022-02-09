nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) Shares Purchased by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) by 174.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,383 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,044 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in nLIGHT were worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LASR. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in nLIGHT during the 1st quarter worth about $379,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in nLIGHT by 77.7% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 48,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,770,000 after acquiring an additional 21,323 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in nLIGHT by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,679,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,224,000 after acquiring an additional 166,763 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in nLIGHT by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,000 after acquiring an additional 4,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in nLIGHT by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. 89.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LASR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on nLIGHT from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised nLIGHT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.40.

Shares of NASDAQ LASR opened at $19.75 on Wednesday. nLIGHT, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.18 and a fifty-two week high of $46.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $867.44 million, a PE ratio of -31.85 and a beta of 2.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.31.

In other news, CFO Ran Bareket sold 7,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.98, for a total transaction of $192,880.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 24,763 shares of company stock worth $618,550 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

nLIGHT, Inc develops and manufactures semiconductor and fiber lasers components. Its products include semiconductor lasers, fiber lasers and optical fibers. It operates through the following segments: Laser Products and Advanced Development. The Laser Products segment includes products such as fiber lasers, diodes, complete laser systems and components.

