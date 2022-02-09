North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.25 Per Share

North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 31st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the energy company on Wednesday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This is a positive change from North European Oil Royalty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

North European Oil Royalty Trust has decreased its dividend payment by 32.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of NYSE NRT opened at $12.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.62 and a beta of 1.19. North European Oil Royalty Trust has a 52 week low of $3.75 and a 52 week high of $14.05.

North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The energy company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.44 million during the quarter. North European Oil Royalty Trust had a net margin of 86.42% and a return on equity of 2,834.28%.

In related news, insider Robert P. Adelman sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.41, for a total value of $45,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of North European Oil Royalty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

North European Oil Royalty Trust operates as a grantor trust, which engages in holding overriding royalty rights, covering gas and oil production in certain concessions and leases in the Federal Republic of Germany. The company was founded on September 10, 1975 and is headquartered in Keene, NJ.

