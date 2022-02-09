Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) Trading 6.6% Higher

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) shares traded up 6.6% on Monday . The company traded as high as $21.74 and last traded at $21.59. 363,809 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 19,280,826 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.25.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.42.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.17 and its 200-day moving average is $23.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a PE ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 2.69.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 9.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,127,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,382,000 after acquiring an additional 361,520 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 5.7% in the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 9,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Fluent Financial LLC lifted its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 268.2% in the third quarter. Fluent Financial LLC now owns 86,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,312,000 after acquiring an additional 63,057 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 9.3% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 135,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,631,000 after acquiring an additional 11,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP lifted its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 33.3% in the second quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 1,400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,174,000 after acquiring an additional 350,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.77% of the company’s stock.

About Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of cruise travel services. It provides cruise experiences for travelers with itineraries in North America, Mediterranean, Baltic, Central America, Bermuda and Caribbean. It also offers an entirely inter-island itinerary in Hawaii. Its brands include Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises.

