nOS (NOS) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $4,230.00

nOS (CURRENCY:NOS) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 9th. Over the last seven days, nOS has traded flat against the US dollar. nOS has a total market cap of $5.28 million and $4,230.00 worth of nOS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One nOS coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0515 or 0.00000454 BTC on popular exchanges including Hotbit, Switcheo Network and Bilaxy.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002265 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002000 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.97 or 0.00049707 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,172.32 or 0.07178221 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.30 or 0.00052715 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,925.31 or 0.99392830 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.35 or 0.00055106 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00006429 BTC.

nOS’s total supply is 330,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 102,500,000 coins. nOS’s official message board is medium.com/nos-io . The Reddit community for nOS is /r/nOSplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . nOS’s official Twitter account is @nOSplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for nOS is nos.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The NOS Universal Smart Contract (USC) is generally applicable and offers dApp back-end functions such as CRUD and Authentication. Users can stake nOS tokens to gain voting power on the nOS platform. High-quality applications get rewarded and become more discoverable, while users are protected from low reputation applications. Developers who are contributing to nOS, or are building apps on nOS will receive priorities in the whitelisting process. Websites and apps host their content in an open and decentralized manner using NOS NEO Smart Contracts, giving users insight into what happens with their data. When using multiple dApps, users never have to work with different tokens. End-users only use NEO's utility token GAS, and nOS automatically converts it to the proper amount of tokens required for a specific transaction or invocation. “

nOS can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network, Bilaxy and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as nOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade nOS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase nOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

