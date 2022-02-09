NULS Achieves Market Cap of $58.56 Million (NULS)

NULS (CURRENCY:NULS) traded up 32.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 9th. NULS has a market cap of $58.56 million and approximately $210.50 million worth of NULS was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, NULS has traded 47.6% higher against the US dollar. One NULS coin can now be bought for $0.59 or 0.00001326 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002259 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002018 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.12 or 0.00049919 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,196.73 or 0.07213993 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.28 or 0.00052542 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,220.16 or 0.99790814 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.43 or 0.00055140 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00006430 BTC.

NULS Coin Profile

NULS was first traded on July 11th, 2018. NULS’s total supply is 111,697,638 coins and its circulating supply is 99,620,739 coins. NULS’s official Twitter account is @nulsservice and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for NULS is /r/nulsservice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NULS’s official message board is nuls.community . NULS’s official website is nuls.io

According to CryptoCompare, “NULS is a microservices-driven blockchain project that uses the Proof of Credit (PoC) consensus mechanism (dPoS plus credit rating) to mine via staking. The NULS modular design features NULSTAR, a microservices-based framework enabling enterprise-grade blockchain solutions for smart contracts, private chains, public chains, dApps, and NRC-20 tokenization. NULS 1.0 mainnet launched in July 2018. The main product of NULS is Chain Factory, a chain-building tool that allows businesses to utilize the plug-and-play selection of modules from the NULS Module Repository including cross-chain consensus for asset value circulation within the NULS ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling NULS

