nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $669.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $606.40 million. nVent Electric had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 12.99%. nVent Electric’s revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS.

Shares of nVent Electric stock opened at $34.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.08 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.35. nVent Electric has a twelve month low of $22.62 and a twelve month high of $39.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.67%.

In other nVent Electric news, insider Joseph A. Ruzynski sold 4,765 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.83, for a total value of $180,259.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 58,286 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.59, for a total transaction of $2,190,970.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 195,467 shares of company stock worth $7,371,259. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in nVent Electric by 222.7% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 23,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 16,160 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in nVent Electric by 124.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 351,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,976,000 after acquiring an additional 194,925 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in nVent Electric in the third quarter worth approximately $537,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NVT. TheStreet raised shares of nVent Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of nVent Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

nVent Electric Company Profile

nVent Electric Plc engages in the provision of electrical connection and protection solutions. It operates through the following segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions. The Enclosures segment offers solutions that protect, connect, and manage heat in critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment.

