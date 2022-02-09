Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Stock Price Down 2.5%

Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) dropped 2.5% on Monday . The company traded as low as $39.72 and last traded at $39.80. Approximately 86,715 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 18,975,393 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.80.

OXY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Occidental Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Occidental Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Occidental Petroleum has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.56.

The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.32.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $547,397,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 1,778.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,162,684 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $98,897,000 after buying an additional 2,994,300 shares during the last quarter. Paulson & CO. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Paulson & CO. Inc. now owns 5,000,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $156,350,000 after buying an additional 2,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Asia Research & Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,429,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,572,580 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,738,303,000 after buying an additional 1,466,195 shares during the last quarter. 69.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

