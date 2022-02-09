Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Stock Price Down 2.5%

Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) dropped 2.5% on Monday . The company traded as low as $39.72 and last traded at $39.80. Approximately 86,715 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 18,975,393 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.80.
OXY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Occidental Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Occidental Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Occidental Petroleum has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.56.
The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.32.
Occidental Petroleum Company Profile (NYSE:OXY)
Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.
