OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) Shares Down 2.5%

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) shares fell 2.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $27.86 and last traded at $27.89. 4,527 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 260,288 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.60.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OFG. Hovde Group assumed coverage on OFG Bancorp in a report on Monday, December 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised OFG Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, January 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on OFG Bancorp from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.99 and a 200 day moving average of $25.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 1.38.

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.10). OFG Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 25.17%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. Research analysts predict that OFG Bancorp will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This is an increase from OFG Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. OFG Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 17.08%.

In other news, Director Julian Inclan acquired 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.95 per share, for a total transaction of $161,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in OFG Bancorp by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,629,444 shares of the bank’s stock worth $168,764,000 after purchasing an additional 20,586 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in OFG Bancorp by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,910,629 shares of the bank’s stock worth $130,743,000 after purchasing an additional 180,627 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in OFG Bancorp by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,812,876 shares of the bank’s stock worth $62,221,000 after purchasing an additional 84,699 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in OFG Bancorp by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,381,586 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,871,000 after purchasing an additional 325,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of OFG Bancorp by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,021,691 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,767,000 after acquiring an additional 45,351 shares in the last quarter. 91.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG)

OFG Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The Banking segment includes its branches and traditional banking products such as deposits and commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans.

