OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Saturday morning.
Several other research firms have also recently commented on OFS. TheStreet cut shares of OFS Capital from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OFS Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $11.17.
OFS Capital stock opened at $9.89 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.63 and its 200-day moving average is $10.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. OFS Capital has a 1 year low of $7.50 and a 1 year high of $11.49. The company has a market cap of $132.71 million, a P/E ratio of 2.60, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.81.
OFS Capital Company Profile
OFS Capital Corporation, formerly OFS Capital, LLC (OFS Capital), is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide its stockholders with both current income and capital appreciation primarily through debt investments and equity investments.
