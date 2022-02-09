OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Saturday morning.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on OFS. TheStreet cut shares of OFS Capital from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OFS Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $11.17.

OFS Capital stock opened at $9.89 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.63 and its 200-day moving average is $10.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. OFS Capital has a 1 year low of $7.50 and a 1 year high of $11.49. The company has a market cap of $132.71 million, a P/E ratio of 2.60, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.81.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OFS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in OFS Capital by 301.2% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,940 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,958 shares in the last quarter. Wealthstar Advisors LLC bought a new position in OFS Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in OFS Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in OFS Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Finally, Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC raised its position in shares of OFS Capital by 15.0% in the third quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 19,550 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares during the period. 34.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OFS Capital Corporation, formerly OFS Capital, LLC (OFS Capital), is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide its stockholders with both current income and capital appreciation primarily through debt investments and equity investments.

